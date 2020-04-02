Liberia's COVID-19 Cases Hit 6

Liberia's confirmed cases for the COVID-19 have reached six, according to the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

Official post by the NPHIL says as of 11:00 pm Tuesday,31 March 2020 the country registered three fresh cases, bringing the data to six since President George Manneh Weah announced the index case on 16 March.

The first confirmed case was imported from Switzerland by the now suspended Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Nathaniel Blama.

According to the President, upon arrival at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County, Blama chose not to be quarantined, and instead, proceeded home. Subsequently, his domestic worker was tested positive.

Third case of COVID-19 was confirmed on 20 March involving 63-year-old Linda Ross. Ross recently returned from Italy. Following this third case, the Ministry of Health in Monrovia two days later (22March) declared a national health emergency in Liberia.

Wednesday's three confirmed cases was pronounced here days after health authorities reported a suspected case from Grand Gedeh County, involving a 22-yearold female with travel history from Abidjan, neighboring Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, countdown from the NPHIL outlines the country's current status as:

Total Confirmed cases ---6

Total Alive cases-------6

Total Recovered--------0

Total Death------------0

The authorities recently declared a 21-day shut down here, affecting the national airport, schools, churches and mosques, and restricted public gatherings, among other preventive measures.

The Government of Liberia recently received two separate consignments of medical supplies both from ECOWAS and Chinese billionaire Jack Ma to help fight the global pandemic. Items donated include laboratory testing kits, face masks and personal protective equipment or PPEs.By Jonathan Browne