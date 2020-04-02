Liberia: RAL Wants Protection for Detainees

1 April 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-recommends to govt.

A local advocacy group, Rescue Alternatives Liberia (RAL) recommends wide range of actions to government to protect detainees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measures cover places of deprivation of liberty, including prisons, police holding cells and other detention centers in the country to mitigate the risks to health created by the Coronavirus.

National Coordinator Sam M. Nimely, in a release says the measures include a need to reduce prison populations by implementing schemes of early, provisional or temporary release of low-risk offenders, reviewing all cases of pre-trial detention, extending the use of bail for all but the most serious cases, as well as reviewing and reducing use of immigration detention.

He also emphasizes that families of detainees and people in quarantine should have access to reliable, accurate and latest information concerning all adopted measures against the virus.

"Within the space of a few short weeks, Coronavirus has had a profound impact on the daily life of everyone. Within prisons and other settings of deprivation of liberty, many of which are severely overcrowded and insanitary, there are increasingly acute problems which require immediate action, the human rights organization urges.

RAL wants government to take precautionary measures necessary to prevent spread of infection, and to implement emergency measures to ensure detainees have access to appropriate levels of health care as well as maintain contact with families.

The institution calls on independent national monitoring bodies, officially known as national preventive mechanisms (NPM), to continue exercising preventive mandates during the pandemic, including visits to places of detention when possible, bearing in mind the legitimate social contact restrictions, and the "do no harm" principle.

Meanwhile, RAL says it is unfortunate for the Government of Liberia through the Bureau of Correction and Rehabilitation to term the U.S. State Department's recent report on detention centers in Liberia as false and misleading when in fact, all detention centers/prison facilities across the country are in deplorable conditions.

It notes that government's response to the report is an act of insensitivity to the plights of detainees, as the authorities struggle to feed detainees throughout the country.

RAL also wants government to recondition prison facilities, as present ones are not fit for human habitation. Press Release

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.