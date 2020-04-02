Liberia: Police Charge Pastor for Rapping Girl, 15

Bong — Police in Gbarnga, Bong County have charged and sent to court the pastor of the St. John United Methodist Church in Gbarnga for allegedly raping a 15 - year - old girl.

Our Bong County correspondent says police refused to speak with the media, but inside source said that Pastor Samuel Karyeah had on several occasions pretended to be the play father of the 15 - year -old victim.

Our source says that Pastor Karyeah used to provide some of the victim's needs, including an Itel phone.The source who begged not to be named, explains that Pastor Karyeah might have been in a relationship with the girl's mother who has not been identified.

Despite the refusal of the police to provide the charge sheet to the media, an insider says that Rev. Karyeh allegedly raped the girl in September 2019, saying the incident occurred on two separate occasions.

The insider details that the first time Rev. Karyeah allegedly raped the girl at the Gbarnga School of Theology (GST) Compound, while the second meeting was at the Lelekpayea Community.

Medical report has established that the girl was tampered with.

Our Bong County correspondent says that on Wednesday, 1 April, Rev. Karyeah was handcuffed and escorted by some members of the Liberia National Police including Deputy Police Commissioner of Bong Fredrick Napay to the 9th Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga.The parents of the girl and the defendant have made no comment but some civil society organizations in Bong are calling for justice to prevail.Rev. Karyeah got married barley six months before allegedly rapping the 15 - year - old girl.By Joseph