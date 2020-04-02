Liberia: Fire Chief Lauds Chicago Fire Dept. for Donation

press release

The Director General of the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) Col. Alex Dickson lauds the Chicago Fire Department of the United States for contributing toward the fight against fire outbreaks here.

According to a press release, the Chicago Fire Department recently donated several firefighting equipment to the Government of Liberia through the LNFS worth several thousand United States dollars.

The equipment includes ambulance, First Aid Kits, and fire fighting tools, among other supplies. The move by the Chicago Fire Department is the institution's way of complementing the LNFS in combating fire outbreaks in Liberia which have caused the loss of lives and property.

Col. Dickson assures the Chicago Fire authorities that the materials will be used for the intended purpose and discloses plan to meet with the Minnesota, Columbia and Fairfax fire departments of America for training opportunities for Liberian fire service personnel.

According to him, the meeting will ensure the coming of four fire trainers to Liberia to impart the necessary firefighting knowledge and skills into personnel of the LNFS.

The LNFS is experiencing reform through the attraction of interest from development partners around the world.

Recently, the Government of India donated five fire trucks to the Government of Liberia through the LNFS.