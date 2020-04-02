Liberia: Rep. Nagbesloh Deems Nwabudike's Appointment As a Misstep

1 April 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S. Teh And Winston W. Parley

Sinoe County Electoral District 2 Representative J. NagbeSloh has termed the appointment of Cllr. Ndubuisi Nwabudike by President George Manneh Weah to head the National Elections Commission as complete misstep.

"President Weah's decision is a serious misstep, and for me I really don't care about his credentials. Imagine 14 counties voted this president, is my party the CDC (Coalition for Democratic Change) telling me no one is competent to conduct our election?" Rep. Sloh said recently on a local radio.

Representative Sloh says President Weah's decision to appoint Cllr. Nwabudike is not in the interest of the people of Liberia that elected him as president, questioning those advising the president to make such decision.

Sloh claims that President Weah's decisions, such as bringing a Nigerian to head the National Elections Commission (NEC), are part of reasons why thousands of partisans went against the ruling party in Montserrado's senatorial by - election last year.

"This appointment has sparked serious disenchantment from the public, but as a lawmaker and a CDCian, my cry is the dual allegiance," Rep. Sloh laments.

"We all love this country that is why about 14 counties overwhelmingly voted this president. And at this time he can't afford any form of controversy," he warns.

He believes that attention must be given to the fight against coronavirus, rather than President Weah appointing a foreign national and causing so much controversy.

It can be recalled that on March 21, President Weah nominated new state officials to the National Elections Commission, including Cllr. Ndubuisi Nwabudike as Chairman.

