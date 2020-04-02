Zimbabwe: Over 1,600 Zimbabwe Prisoners Freed

Up to 1 680 prisoners were this Wednesday freed from the country's overcrowded jails in line with a government declared amnesty on some 6 000 inmates.

The release comes as prison authorities had launched an appeal with government to expedite the process as Zimbabwean jails were at a higher risk of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services national public relations officer Superintendent Khanyezi Meya welcomed the release of inmates she said was crucial in the country's attempts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"Today we released 1680 prisoners nationwide who qualified for release under the Presidential amnesty. Two hundred and seventy-six were released from Harare province while the rest are from various provinces.

"We welcome this measure as it is going to decongest our prisons, especially in the wake of COVID-19," she said.