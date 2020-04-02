Nigeria: Dare, Paralympic Committee Mourn Late Team Nigeria's Powerlifter

2 April 2020
Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has expressed deep shock and sadness over the death of Nigeria's Powerlifter, Ndidi Nwosu, who passed on recently.

Nwosu represented Nigeria at various international competitions, the high point was the gold medal winning feat at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

While expressing deep condolences and sympathy to the family of the late powerlifter, Dare extolled the performances of the deceased which raised Nigeria's profile on the international scene.

"It is with deep shock and sadness that i received the news of the death of Nwosu. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and colleagues. "It is indeed a great loss to Nigerian sports. We pray that God will console her family," stressed Dare.

The minister stated that she will forever be remembered as a patriot who committed herself to advance Nigeria in para powerlifting globally.

He prayed that God will grant Nwosu eternal rest and her family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Similarly, the Paralympic Committee Nigeria, has expressed it's sadness over the death of Nwosu.

President of PCN, Brig. Gen. Emico Eruwa, while commiserating with the Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation and the family of the deceased, said the death of Nwosu came to him as a rude shock and has thrown the entire paralympic family into mourning mood.

"I am shocked and saddened by the sad news of Nwosu's passage which has thrown the entire Paralympic family into sad mode. This is a young woman full of life and has been representing Nigeria very well internatiinally only to be snatched away by cold hand of death," the PCN Chief lamented.

Secretary General of PCN, Isa Suleiman also expressed his condolence stressing that Nwosu was a role model to the present generation of Para Powerlifters.

"Nwosu , was a lifter that other athletes want to emulate due to her hard work and approach to duties. No wonder she is holding the world record even to death"

According to Suleiman, Ndidi Nwosu who died on March 1, 2020 was the Paralympic world record holder.

She won gold medal for Nigeria at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in Brazil, another gold medal at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia and the Mexico 2019 Wold Cup among others.

She died after a protracted ilness following complications arising from the spinal cord injury she sustained at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Aged 43, the late Ndidi Nwosu is survived by her husband Ikechukwu Nwosu and two children.

Copyright © 2020 This Day.

