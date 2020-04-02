Nigeria: Coronavirus - What We're Doing to Prevent Outbreak At Prisons - Minister

2 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

The federal government is making plans to release some prison inmates as apart of measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 within the correctional facilities (prisons), the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said on Wednesday.

Mr Aregbesola, who was speaking at the Presidential Taskforce briefing on the virus, said this move is to reduce congestion in the prisons and also avert the spread of the virus among a large population.

He said the government is already working with the prisons' agency to determine the set of people to be released and what measures to ensure that they don't jeopardise the security of the nation.

He also said over 80 per cent of inmates awaiting trial are from the states, hence the need to work with the state governments.

"We are working with the state government along with our own system to break down the profile, the basis of incarceration, the term of detention and several other factors to ensure that if at all people will be released, they will be released without jeopardising the security of the nation.

"We are careful and sensitive on the steps we take even with the threat of COVID-19," he said.

As of Wednesday, Nigeria has recorded 174 cases of COVID-19, including two deaths.

Custodial Centres

The Controller-General of Corrections, Ja'afaru Ahmed, earlier said that the country currently has a total of 244 custodial centres, 139 of which are main custodial centres and 85 as satellite centres.

He said all the facilities have a total 74,127 inmates, among which 1,450 are female, 21,901 convicted and 52,226 awaiting trial.

Mr Ahmed added that overcrowded facilities posed a serious threat to the inmates at this time of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, if adequate steps are not taken to address the situation.

"The personnel in the Nigeria correctional service manage facilities with the highest level of efficiency and professionalism such that I can tell you that yes we have congestion in some of the custodian centres."

Kaduna Prison

Speaking on the riot at Kaduna prison Tuesday, he said the inmates were anxious to know the outcome of efforts made to decongest some of the centres.

"The mild disturbance in Kaduna centre happened because the inmates in the congested sections were anxious to know the outcome of our efforts to decongest some of the centres and they became agitated.

"Information have gone round the commands to appraise the inmates of the efforts we are making to see that the approval given by the president is effected very soon," he said.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the pandemonium at the Kaduna custodial centre on Tuesday morning which left two officers of the centre injured.

According to sources at the Nigeria Correctional Service, the inmates, around 11.30 am, protested their continued detention following a suggestion by Mr Aregbesola that the centres should be decongested nationwide to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The sources, who do not want to be named, told PREMIUM TIMES that the inmates had thrown stones and other dangerous items at the officials of the service who were on duty and who had attempted to calm them down.

Mr Aregbesola commended the efforts of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in releasing offenders or suspects that are detained on minor offences.

"That will go a long way in ensuring that social distancing and reduction of detainees in those centres.

"This will ensure the occurrence of COVID-19 infection be reduced in those areas," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.