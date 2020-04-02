Nigeria: Ganduje, Wife Test Negative for COVID-19

Premium Times (Abuja)

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and his wife, Hafsat, have tested negative to Coronavirus.

Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Kano.‎

‎"We thank Almighty Allah for this result which shows negative. That is how He (Allah) wishes. All those whose results are positive, we will continue praying for their quick recovery from the illness, irrespective of race, nationality, ethnicity, social status, political or religious affiliations‎

"We also pray for Allah's continued protection against COVID-19 in the state, the country and the world in as a whole.‎

"While we pray for divine intervention we must make sure that we always listen to health professionals and work with professional advice," the statement added.‎

He urged members of the public to wash their hands under running water with soap or hand sanitisers, keep a clean environment and practise social distancing.‎

"Staying at home is safer, healthier and most appropriate. I also urge Nigerians to strictly abide by directives given by the Federal Government as another mechanism in containing the spread of the disease," the statement explained.‎

Kano State is yet to record a case of coronavirus. But its neighbour, Kaduna, has four cases including the governor who tested positive to the virus.

Last week, the state government directed its civil servants to stay away from the office for 14 days in a bid to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

The governor reiterated government commitment to sustain proactive measures and collaboration with relevant organisations, agencies and stakeholders to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"It is our responsibility to fight COVID-19 from all angle so as to have a safer and healthier society.

"We thank Almighty Allah that up to this time there is no reported case in Kano. May Allah save those from other states in the country and other affected nations of the world," he prayed.

Mr Ganduje added that state government had adopted effective measures to monitor and enforce compliance with boundary closure, warning that defaulters would be prosecuted.

The governor thanked the state Task Force Committee on COVID-19 and health workers for their unrelenting efforts against Coronavirus.

"Our thanks also go to the Fund Raising Committee, under the Chairmanship of Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello, and Co-chaired by Alhaji Tajuddeedn Dantata and all those who assisted the government.

"Others are Alhaji Aminu Dantata, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Alhaji Abdussamad Rabi'u, Lee Group of Companies, United Bank for Africa (UBA), among other respectful individuals and organisations," it added.

