Nigeria: Lockdown - Banks to Provide 'Skeletal Services' At Apapa Port

The Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) and the Nigerian Shippers' Council (NSC) have collaborated to pull banks back to Apapa port.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of CRFFN, Sam Nwakohu, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

According to Mr Nwakohu, the move was necessitated due to the difficulties being faced by freight forwarders in the area of payments through commercial banks during the lockdown in Lagos.

He added that the banks had closed shops in accordance with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari that all businesses in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja should close shops for 14 days and that there should be restriction of movements.

"As you are aware that this is a challenging and complex period and there is a limitation on financial activities being done in the state.

"This has brought a halt to the services performed by banks as they are no longer operating as usual.

"Nonetheless, the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers' Council and l have been able to appeal to some commercial banks to open shops in compliance with the Presidential directives," he said.

Mr Nwakohu listed the banks that would open to provide skeletal services within the vicinity of the ports, between the hours of 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. daily for payments of duty on cargo.

The banks are United Bank for Africa, Zenith Bank Plc., First Bank of Nigeria, and Access Bank.

He added that the banks are situated at Wharf road, Warehouse road, Burma road, Abebe Village road, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, and Mobile road.

Mr Nwakohu pointed out that two additional banks are also expected to open in no distant time.

He also urged everyone to stay safe and healthy.

(NAN)