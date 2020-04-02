Angola: COVID-19 - President Tells People to Stay Home

1 April 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Lourenço Wednesday in Luanda appealed to Angolans to stay home in order to contain the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

In a message on his twitter page, the Head of State called on the people to follow the example of "self-discipline" set by the Angolan students currently based in China.

"May I congratulate the Angolan youths who, from China, through TPA (Angolan State Television), transmit their experience on the fight against Covid-19)" , the President tweeted.

To João Lourenço, self-discipline was the secret behind the victory over the evil.

"Compatriot, follow the example of this case of success. Stay at home," stressed the Head of State.

The President declared the State of Emergency in the country to fight COVID-19, a measure that came into force at 00:00 hours of Friday last week.

About 50 Angolan students live currently in Wuhan city, the origin of the new coronavirus that has so far infected seven nationals and one foreigner. Two have died and one recovered.

The new coronavirus has until now killed about 40,000 people around the world. Of this figure, about three quarters were recorded in Europe, according to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.