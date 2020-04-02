Angola: COVID-19 - Angola Reports One More Positive Case

Luanda — One more positive case of coronavirus (Covid-19) has been detected in the last 24 hours in Angola, bringing the number so far to eight infections, the Health authorities announced Wednesday in Luanda.

According to the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, during the daily Covid-19 update briefing, the case is a South African national who arrived in Angola on 18 March from Pretoria.

Until now, Angola has reported eight positive cases of Covid-19, five of which currently under medical surveillance, two deaths and one cured.