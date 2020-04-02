Namibia: /Uiras Appointed Works and Transport Executive Director

Gender equality ministry executive director Wilhencia /Uiras has been appointed as works and transport ministry executive director.

Cabinet secretary George Simataa announced the appointment today.

He also announced that former ministry of poverty eradication executive director Esther Lusepani will be the new executive director in the gender equality and poverty eradication ministry in the Office of the President.

Trephine Kamati, executive director in the former Ministry of Safety and Security, is the new executive director in the defence and veterans ministry. Veterans affairs executive director Abraham Iilonga will assist Kamati with integrating veterans affairs into the defence ministry pending his retirement on 3 May, Simataa stated.

The transfers are effective with effect from today.