Namibia: /Uiras Appointed Works and Transport Executive Director

1 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shinovene Immanuel

Gender equality ministry executive director Wilhencia /Uiras has been appointed as works and transport ministry executive director.

Cabinet secretary George Simataa announced the appointment today.

He also announced that former ministry of poverty eradication executive director Esther Lusepani will be the new executive director in the gender equality and poverty eradication ministry in the Office of the President.

Trephine Kamati, executive director in the former Ministry of Safety and Security, is the new executive director in the defence and veterans ministry. Veterans affairs executive director Abraham Iilonga will assist Kamati with integrating veterans affairs into the defence ministry pending his retirement on 3 May, Simataa stated.

The transfers are effective with effect from today.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.