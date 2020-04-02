Angola: FAB Sets Profile for Eleven Times Champion Team Coach

Luanda — The Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB) is looking for a coach to lead the senior males national team, who are eleven times African champions.

ANGOP has learnt that FAB wants any new national team coach to reside in the country and be available to work in times of difficulty.

This profile for the substitute of the American William Voigt was defined due to the financial hardship that the FAB is facing, at a time of preparation for the pre-Olympic tournament, in June, in Lithuania, which qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics, postponed to 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the federation's Management Committee coordinator, Gustavo da Conceição, in recent statements to the press, the institution, until then led by Hélder da Cruz "Maneda", who has already resigned, contracted debts of more than USD 1.5 million and another of almost 300 million kwanzas. With this scenario, and because the values for 2020 obtained through the Ministry of Youth and Sports are small, the option will be to use a professional who understands such situations. In line with the thinking of the FAB Management Committee, living in the country, particularly in the city of Luanda, there are seven eligible coches, six of whom have already passed through the national teams. These are Raul Duarte (linked to the Interclube basketball team), António de Carvalho "Ginguba" (without a club), Carlos Dinis (ASA), Manuel Silva "Gi" (Universidade Lusíada), Paulo Macedo (technical director of the 1° Agosto training school) and José Carlos Guimarães (director of 1º de Agosto Academy). To this list is added the Cameroonian Lazaré Adingono, national championship title winner, through Petro de Luanda, a club with which he has been linked since 2012. In a recent interview with ANGOP, Adingono expressed interest in training the legendary continental champions, having as an argument the fact of being knowledgeable of the sport in the country and in Africa.