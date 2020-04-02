Tanzania: Pamba Target First Division League Stay

PAMBA now target to remain in the First Division League (FDL), after a failed attempt to return to the Premier League.

The team's skipper Aleco Mwaisaka said that this week as he assured fans and supporters that his club will not be relegated despite poor results in their First Division League matches. Speaking in an interview with 'The Daily News', Mwaisaka said they will put more efforts in training and working hard in their four remaining matches.

Mwaisaka said they will rectify mistakes that led them to their 1-0 loss to Transit Camp three weeks ago. The former Nyamagana United FC player, Mwaisaka said their team has been disbanded due to the outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19) that led to the suspension of all sports activities worldwide.

He, however, said they are waiting for more information from their team's management when to resume training. Pamba must play against Gwambina, Mashujaa and Rhino Rangers at Nyamagana stadium before travelling to Dar es Salaam to confront Green Warriors at Uhuru stadium.

He further called upon the team's fans in Mwanza Region to continue support their team in all their remaining matches.

The former Union Cup Champions are still placed eighth on the league table after gathering 22 points from 18-match outings.

Gwambina FC are leading the group B table with 40 points followed by Geita Gold who have 30 points and Mashujaa FC are placed third with 26 points ahead of Gipco FC of Geita who have gathered 25 points.

All teams have played 18 matches.

Additionally, Pamba SC player, Mtesigwa Benedicto has called upon his fellow players to y work hard so that they win their remaining matches because the league is very tough each teams try to win all its home matches.