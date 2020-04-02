Nigeria: ... As AMAC Constitutes Precautionary, Responsive and Palliative Committee

The chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has constituted a precautionary, responsive and palliative committee.

The committee, chaired by the council's secretary, Rahmat Abisola Abdullahi, is to work with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in cushioning the effects of the lockdown on residents.

The council secretary in a chat with City News said "Our task is to ensure compliance on lockdown and to distribute the palliative materials that will come from our mother ministry or any organisation to the people at the grassroots."

She said though the committee was yet to receive relief materials from the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), there are plans to ensure an even distribution to the grassroots when the materials come.

"I am in the office as I speak; we are yet to get any response from the FCTA. There is a committee to the ward level," she said.

The FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello on Tuesday promised residents palliative measures to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the FCT chapter of the National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has pledged to serve as a volunteer group to help in the distribution of relief materials and other essential services to residents of the territory.

Chairman of the NYCN, Comrade Abdullahi Suleiman Ango, while speaking with newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, said the council would also make available some of its youths who are health personnel to help in the fight against the COVID-19. He urged the government to release the palliatives on time as most people live under hardship.

The council, appealed to youths in the territory to adhere to the stay at home and social distancing order as pronounced by the government.