Senegal: 'Pape Diouf Left His Mark'

Morakinyo Abodunrin, Sports Editor, The Nation Newspaper, Nigeria.

"His death is a sad reminder that we are indeed very fragile as human beings. That we should strive to make the world a better place. Pape left his mark ... he was a man of many parts. A football man through and through; who made his mark as an administrator with Olympique Marseille as the first black man to lead a European club. He was a major influence in Senegal and would be regarded as one of the brains behind the success of the country's national team. Sad, his death came as a result of COVID-19 but it is also a sad reminder that no one is immune of the deadly virus. Therefore, let's play safe, follow all the restrictions by governments and adhere strictly to all hygiene advices by washing our hands regularly with soap and making use of hand sanitizer. Goodnight Pape Diouf."