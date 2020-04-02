Angola Telecom Announces Services Normalization

1 April 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan Telecom announced, last Tuesday, the normalization of the internet and international calls services, traveling on the SAT-3/WASC submarine cable.

In a press note, the company says that the repair of the damaged segment between Libreville (Gabon) and Cacuaco (Angola) has been completed successfully.

SAT-3 / WASC links African and European countries, including Angola, South Africa, Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Gabon, Benin, Cameroon, Portugal and Spain.

Angola Telecom reaffirms its commitment to the maintenance and quality of internet and voice services, emphasizing the continuity of service provision despite the current situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The operator calls on customers, partners and the public to comply with pandemic mitigation actions.

