Angola: COVID-19 - Multi-Sector Delegation Assesses Measures in Cunene, Namibe

Luanda — A multi-sector delegation led by the minister of State for Social Area, Carolina Cerqueira, assesses on Wednesday, in the southern provinces of Cunene and Namibe the implementation of the emergency state measures and the health situation, in the ambit of the prevention measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Angola has been observing, since March 27, a State of Emergency decreed by the President of the Republic, with a view to confining the population and reducing people's exposure to contamination countrywide.

The pandemic in Angola already has seven positive cases, including two deaths. Last Monday, health authorities announced that patient zero (the first to be detected with covid-19) is recovered and should be discharged in the next few days. The other four patients remain clinically stable. Speaking to ANGOP, the assistant coordinator of the COVID-19 Inter-sector Commission for the Management of Measures against Expansion, Carolina Cerqueira, said that the two border provinces, particularly Cunene, which has seen the entry of many Angolans coming from Namibia, demand increased attention from the authorities in matters of medical care and health prevention, as well as logistics for food assistance.

The multi-sector delegation has scheduled meetings with local authorities to address issues such as the road circulation of goods and the inspection of cross-border trade in the light of the measures for the implementation of the State of Emergency.

Carolina Cerqueira referred that health security, prevention, protection and assistance of persons are top priorities actions for the government, thus appealing to the population to stay at home to better protect the society.

The official stressed that the inter-ministerial Commission has made efforts to mitigate the difficulties created with the implementation of the State of Emergency and has also called on Angolans to maintain the serenity, discipline and compliance with the announced measures, so that the disease can be overcome. She thanked the civil society, politicians, businesspersons, corporations, religious institutions, artists, volunteers and the citizens in general, who throughout the country are helping to protect Angola from this pandemic that afflicts humanity, in an invisible and cruel way. Carolina Cerqueira reaffirmed that the best and only safe protection is to stay at home. The multi-sector delegation includes the Secretaries of State for Interior and Trade, senior officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health and Transport.