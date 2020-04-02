Nigeria: COVID-19 - Kwara to Fumigate Markets Today

2 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Hammed Shittu

Ilorin — The Kwara State Deputy Governor and Chairman, Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr. Kayode Alabi has said the state government will today commence the fumigation of some specific locations and markets as a move to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Towards this end, the deputy governor announced immediate closure of its local and external borders amid ramped up efforts to block entries of vehicles from outside so as to achieve maximum result on preventive measure to curb the invasion of pandemic disease in the state.

Speaking on the activities of the committee in the last five days, Alabi said the new order became imperative so as to assist the state to put a stop of any invasion of the pandemic disease to the state.

"200 fumigating machines have been purchased for this purpose and should begin latest April 2 to decontaminate these places.

"Thereafter, specific markets in the state would be designated and announced for people to purchase food stuffs and other essentials only. Public transportation (Soludero buses) will be made available with strict adherence to social distancing and other preventive protocols".

He however added that the border closure excludes all categories of movement sanctioned in the broadcast of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the partial shutdowns within the state remain in force until further notice.

