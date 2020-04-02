Namibia: Charged Persons Excused From Court in Lockdown

People facing criminal charges in Namibia's courts will not be required to appear in court in person during the country's lockdown in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the lockdown, which started on Saturday and is due to end on 18 April, only accused persons making their first appearance in the magistrate courts after being charged, accused persons applying for bail and accused appealing against the refusal of bail will still have to appear in court in person, according to directions under the Covid-19 state of emergency regulations, which were issued by chief justice Peter Shivute yesterday.

The directions also state that weddings conducted by magistrates will not be taking place during the lockdown period.

Urgent applications, bail hearings, domestic violence matters and cases involving issues around children will not be suspended during the lockdown.

However, witnesses subpoenaed or warned to be in any court of law during the lockdown period would not be required to attend court proceedings and all criminal cases postponed to dates during the lockdown period would be postponed to dates specified by the chief justice.

The registries of the High Court and Supreme Court will remain open during the lockdown period, but only from 09h00 to 11h30 on weekdays.

In the country's magistrates courts, the offices of the clerk of the criminal court will be open from 08h00 to 13h00 on weekdays, with services limited to receiving bail payments, traffic fine payments, maintenance payments and admission of guilt fines.

The offices of the clerk of the criminal court will also still be open during those hours to receive documents filed in applications for interim protection orders in terms of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, urgent applications in terms of the Child Care and Protection Act where a child is in need of protective services, applications for search warrants, and applications for the authorisation of post-mortem examinations, and for the registration of estates of less than N$100 000.

The magistrate courts will remain open for first appearances in criminal matters and for bail hearings.

The directions further state that judges of the High Court and assistant registrars of the court should do their work from home as far as that is possible.

Stipulated time periods for the exchange of court documents in legal proceedings will be suspended during the lockdown period, but this suspension will not apply to urgent applications, bail applications, appeals against the refusal of bail, domestic violence matters and any case involving issues around children, the directions state.

The suspension will also affect the scheduled delivery of judgements, but judgements in bail applications, appeals against the refusal of bail, urgent applications, domestic violence matters and cases involving issues around children would not be affected, the directions indicate.

In the High Court, the delivery of pending judgements or rulings in criminal cases will be postponed to 23 April. Criminal cases postponed to dates during the lockdown period for pleas or trials, rulings or judgements will be postponed to 24 April for new dates to be set.

The cases of accused persons who were due to appear in the magistrate courts will all be postponed for five weeks, the chief justice directed.

Cases appearing in court on 1 April are to be postponed to 7 May. Other dates of postponement are, with the initial date of appearance first and the postponement date in brackets: 2 April (8 May), 3 April (11 May), 6 April (12 May), 7 April (13 May), 8 April (14 May), 9 April (15 May), 14 April (18 May), 15 April (19 May), 16 April (20 May) and 17 April (21 May).