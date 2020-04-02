Zambia: 'Stay Out of Lusaka... 'Chilufya Names Lusaka Coronavirus Hotspots

Three Coronavirus (COVID-19) hot-spots have been identified in Lusaka as it was announced the number of cases has gone up to 36 and that some senior government officials have self-quarantined.

Meanwhile, Vice-President Inonge Wina has called for a new national response approach to halting the spread of COVID-19, which currently stands at 36 cases, with the high-density Chaisa and Jack townships in Lusaka identified as high-risk areas.

With all but two confirmed cases traced to Lusaka, Health minister Chitalu Chilufya's refrain at his now-daily date with the media was; "Stay out of Lusaka; don't come to Lusaka," directed at non-residents.

Read more