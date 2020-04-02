Nigeria: Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 Raises N15.325 Billion

The Private Sector Coalition Against COVID19, a special purposes vehicle created by the Central Bank of Nigeria to galvanize private sector funds to support the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic has raised N15,325,000,000.

The update of the contributors as of yesterday released by the CBN Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, indicated that the donations came from 37 corporate donations.

CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had on March 26 announced the constitution of the committee.

A breakdown of the donations show that the CBN contributed N2bn, Dangote Industries LTD, N2bn; BUA Sugar Rifinery N1bn, GTBank N1bn, UBA Plc, N1bn, First Bank N1bn, Zeninth Bank N1bn, Access Bank, N1bn; and Amperion Power Distribution LTD, N1bn.

Others include Pacific Holding, N500m; Union Bank, Sterlin Bank, Standard Charted Bank, Stannic IBTC, Citibank Nigeria LTD, FCMB, Fidelity Bank, Ecobank, and Africa Steel Mills Nigeria LTD which all contributed N250m each.

Multichoice Nigeria donated N200m. The remaining companies donated various sums ranging from N5m to N100m.