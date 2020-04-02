Nigeria: Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 Raises N15.325 Billion

2 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Chris Agabi

The Private Sector Coalition Against COVID19, a special purposes vehicle created by the Central Bank of Nigeria to galvanize private sector funds to support the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic has raised N15,325,000,000.

The update of the contributors as of yesterday released by the CBN Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, indicated that the donations came from 37 corporate donations.

CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had on March 26 announced the constitution of the committee.

A breakdown of the donations show that the CBN contributed N2bn, Dangote Industries LTD, N2bn; BUA Sugar Rifinery N1bn, GTBank N1bn, UBA Plc, N1bn, First Bank N1bn, Zeninth Bank N1bn, Access Bank, N1bn; and Amperion Power Distribution LTD, N1bn.

Others include Pacific Holding, N500m; Union Bank, Sterlin Bank, Standard Charted Bank, Stannic IBTC, Citibank Nigeria LTD, FCMB, Fidelity Bank, Ecobank, and Africa Steel Mills Nigeria LTD which all contributed N250m each.

Multichoice Nigeria donated N200m. The remaining companies donated various sums ranging from N5m to N100m.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.