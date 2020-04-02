Nigeria: COVID-19 - Jumia Implements Contactless Delivery, Cashless Payments

2 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Emma Okonji

Jumia, an e-Commerce platform has announced the implementation of 'contactless' delivery for prepaid packages on the platform. The company is taking additional measures to keep consumers, delivery agents and partners safe in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

To drive the initiative, the 'contactless safe delivery' option has been implemented on JumiaPay, the payment platform. This enables consumers to make prepaid payments for products online and get it delivered without a direct body contact or cash exchange with the delivery agent.

Announcing the initiative, Senior Vice President, Logistics at Jumia, Apoorva Kumar, said: "The health and safety of our customers and delivery agents is our absolute priority. We are uniquely positioned to step up and be part of Africa's response strategy in this challenging time. We have implemented a "Contactless" delivery option, which eliminates any possibility of physical contact. Convenience, social distancing and cashless measures are woven into one solution to combat the current situation."

Jumia's delivery agents have been trained to enforce necessary standards during delivery. They are instructed to call or text when they arrive at the customer's place and drop off the package at their doorstep, then step back to the safe distance limit and will wait for the customer to take the package before leaving.

Consumers are strongly encouraged to pay "cashless" on Jumia through JumiaPay. This will ensure less physical cash coming into contact with delivery riders and the wider population and will in turn help reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission.

Jumia "Contactless" delivery payment option is available on all JumiaPay/ Prepaid Packages and all cashless delivery modes that are contactless such as mobile money.

Read the original article on This Day.

