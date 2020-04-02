Nigeria: Niger Searches for COVID-19 Patient

2 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Laleye Dipo

Minna — The officials Niger State Government have mounted a manhunt for an alleged COVID-19 patient who is currently on the run.

The patient, who had been diagnosed positive of COVID-19, reportedly escaped from an isolation facility in Bida.

The patient, according to findings, was a driver who came to Bida from an unknown place.

The COVID-19 task force team was also on the lookout for the boss of the driver and those who boarded the same vehicle with him.

The Niger State Commissioner of Health and Hospital Services, Dr. Mohammed Makun Sidi, who is also the Deputy Chairman of the state's Covid 19 Taskforce, confirmed the story.

Sidi said: "Officials of the ministry have been deployed to track down the escapee suspect and take him back to isolation centre.

"We heard that he escaped into Bida, so we are after him now. Some members of the state taskforce on COVID-19 and officials of the Ministry of health and Hospital Services are in the Bida area of the state to locate him and make sure he does what the Nigeria Centre for Decease Control has asked him to do."

He disclosed that two other persons who arrived Kontagora from the United Kingdom and Canada have been quarantined and "are undergoing medical tests on the virus because they came from areas of presumed infection."The commissioner also said that a man in Kagara has also been taken into an isolation centre in Minna due to outcry from the community that he might have come in contact with Chinese nationals working at Zungeru Hydro Electric Dam Project, even though the man has not travelled out of Minna in the past one year.

