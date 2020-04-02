Nigeria: Aganbi Marks 20 Years of Tech Broadcasting in ICT Advocacy

Don Pedro Aganbi, one of Nigeria's top information communication technology (ICT) broadcast journalist, is set to celebrate 20 years of reporting the information technology (IT) and telecoms industry in Nigeria and championing the course of ICT advocacy in the country.

Tagged "Celebrating 20 years of positive impact in Tech Broadcasting and Advocacy", the event which is set to hold in June 2020 in Lagos will host leading stakeholders in the IT and telecoms industry in Nigeria.

Aganbi, who made this known at an interactive session with the media in Lagos recently, described his contribution towards the growth of the IT and telecoms industry of the country as one of the best part of his life saying that it has been twenty years of passion, consistency and resilience.

He disclosed that various activities have been lined up to mark what promises to be a true celebration of innovation in tech broadcast journalism.

Aganbi, a United Nation Award winner and a recipient of the Global IT Champion Award stated that the event would be a three-day of activities. "My 20th anniversary celebration is going to be a part of the annual Titans of Tech conference," he said.

According to him, the event would feature a definitive documentary on the impact of IT and Telecoms on the Nigerian economy over the last decade, the Nigeria ICT Youth Summit and Digital Ideas contest and the premiere of the first ever documentary movie on cybercrime.

He explained that the three-day activities would be rounded off with the induction of tech pioneers, innovators, men and women who are at the forefront of ICT adoption and usage in Nigeria. They will be inducted into the Titans of Technology Hall of Fame Awards.

On the choice of the theme of the celebration: "Harnessing the Potential of AI, loT and Big Data in a Digital Economy," he said the theme would highlight the crucial role of AI, loT and big data in today's digital economy.

"In a world that is increasingly characterised by enhanced connectivity and where Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (loT) and big data are as pervasive as they are valuable, Nigeria has a unique opportunity to leverage new digital technologies to drive large-scale transformation", he noted.

Speaking further, Aganbi said The Titans of Tech event will provide a platform for government to present its plans/policies, stressing that the private sector will also provide insights into opportunities, available solutions and options in deploying infrastructure to support the emerging digital economy.

He said the event would be a great opportunity for networking and forging strategic partnerships among key stakeholders in the sector.