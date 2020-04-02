Somalia: Govt Declares Three Days of Mourning for Fallen Ex-Premier

2 April 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia has declared three days for the national mourning of ex-Prime Minister Nur Adde, who died in a London hospital after contracting coronavirus (covid-19).

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo decreed on Wednesday for flags to fly at half-mast and allow the public to mourn the former official who served as the first transitional government prime minister.

"Realising the efforts of the deceased for his country and people, I hereby declare three days of national mourning, lowering the national flag to half mast," Farmaajo said in a statement.

Nur Hassan Hussein, popularly known as Nur Adde, died earlier on Wednesday.

In a statement circulated by his family, the former premier died at Kings College Hospital in London, UK, where he had been treated for Coronavirus over the past two weeks.

Born in 1930 in Mogadishu, Nur had most of his education in the capital prior to joining the Somali Police Force.

Later he became the Secretary of the Somali Red Crescent Society.

Former Somali Transitional Federal Government Colonel Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed appointed Nur Adde prime minister on 22 November 2007.

Nur Adde chaired a crucial reconciliation meeting held for Somalis in Djibouti in 2008, where a section of the Islamists (Alliance for the Re-Liberation of Somalia -ARS) led by Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed joined the transitional government.

As a result of the agreement reached in Djibouti, the membership of the transitional parliament was doubled to 550 after the Islamists were allowed to select 275 members.

The process led to Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed being elected president in January 2009 after defeating Nur Adde in the election.

Later on, Nur Adde became the Somali Ambassador to Italy where he lived in Rome until he was replaced and moved to London, UK.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.