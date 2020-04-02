Kenya: 4, 800 Inmates Freed in Measures to Prevent Spread of COVID-19 in Prisons

2 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — 4, 800 inmates have been released in various prisons countrywide in what the Judiciary said is aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, Chief Justice David Maraga said the inmates who were categorized as petty offenders and were serving jail terms of less than six months were released by the High Court after review of their files.

"New inmates are being isolated to reduce the risk of infection and movement of inmates has been highly restricted," he said.

He reiterated the ban on prison visits was still imposed with prison labor also "reduced to a bare minimum".

Kenya had recorded one fatality and 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19 by April 1, 2020, while the first two patients were discharged from hospital on Wednesday after recovering.

He said that plans were underway to have the inmates presented in virtual courts in compliance with the social distancing directive.

Maraga said he has also suspended the execution of warrants of arrests, court decrees and orders made before March 15, 2020.

He consequently asked the police, Court Bailiffs and Auctioneers to halt the execution of such orders until further notice.

He however, clarified that directives of a conservatory nature and mandatory injunctions issued in the period starting March 15 will be executed.

