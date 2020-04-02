Kenya: Be Ambassadors of Hope, CS Kagwe Tells COVID-19 Recovered Patients

2 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Ministry of Heath has challenged the first two recovered coronavirus patients to be ambassadors of hope to Kenyans amid the soaring cases of infections in the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe challenged Brenda Cherotich and Brian Orinda to be at the forefront in "instilling a sense of caution to Kenyans" to boost the already concerted efforts by the government aimed in curtailing the spread of the virus."

The two who held a video conference with President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday were given a clean bill of health after their results from two consecutive tests turned out negative.

Cherotich said she traveled to the United States of America in December last year, and came back on March 5 via London.

Orinda contracted the virus from her after their encounter in Ongata Rongai on arrival.

Cherotich, who was put on quarantine on March 13, lauded medics at the Mbagathi Hospital who took care of her during her entire time in isolation and treatment.

At the time, she said, different prescription was given to her to suppress her symptoms including chest pains and headaches and cough that she was experiencing with doctors recommending "intake of warm water and fruits".

Her story and that of Orinda signaled hope for Kenyans that the disease can indeed be treated and managed with President Kenyatta exuding confidence that his administration was doing its level best to contain the virus.

"If we were able to follow Brenda and Brian's example, we can contain this disease. As the two young people are showing us, we can not only contain this disease, but we can also treat it and get out of it. So, for all of us who are out there with the symptoms, let us behave like these two brave and patriotic Kenyans," Kenyatta appealed.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.