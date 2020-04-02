Congo-Kinshasa: God Is Angry So He Unleashed Coronavirus - Koffi Olomide

Koffi Olomide has released his latest track titled, 'Assassin', in which he attributes the coronavirus pandemic to the 'anger of God'.

In the five-minute song, the Congolese Soukous singer, full name Antoine Christopher Agbepa Mumba, also urges that "we love each other again so that God can be happy".

"God's anger has shown itself in the form of a virus. It is written that we are going to die but not like enemies. Now people are being buried like dogs. The assassin's name is coronavirus. It cannot be stopped by witchcraft. Let us ask God for forgiveness so we can survive," the song's translated lyrics indicate.

Further, the 63-year-old, who was set to tour Nairobi for a series of shows on May 9, told Nairobi News in an exclusive interview that we should ask God for forgiveness.

"I really want to come to Nairobi to entertain my fans, they have been asking on social media when I will come," he says.

"If all goes well, I will come, but now we have to fell the world that Coronavirus is dangerous. We need to get solutions and also ask God for forgiveness."

The Assassin video track best highlights the current situation around the world where hundreds of thousands have been infected, leaving thousands dead.

The track shows police vehicles and ambulances transporting patients to hospitals for medical attention.

Kenya has recorded 81 coronavirus cases by Wednesday, with three recoveries and one death.