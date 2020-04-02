Kenya: NGO's Council Wants High-Income Earners to Contribute to Govt Fight Against COVID-19

2 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Kenya National Council of NGOs has called upon well paid Kenyans to provide their contributions in support of the government's initiative in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Stephen Cheboi, the NGOs council chairman said the contributions will enable the Government fast track its initiatives which are aimed at mitigating the spread of the virus.

As of April 1, 81 people had been infected in the country, with one fatality reported while 2 people were discharged after successful recovery.

"We call on Kenyans who are earning good salaries to make contributions to the earning during this crisis to support the initiative to fight the corona pandemic," he said.

Cheboi further said the NGO council had formed a task force that will deliberate on interventions and actions for preventive measures of the novel virus that has killed more than 44,000 and infected close to a million people globally.

"We have formed sector members with diverse Multi-stakeholder Committee that bring together NGOs Members and our stakeholders to deliberate on interventions and actions for preventive measures, " he said in a statement sent to newsrooms.'

Similarly, American multinational corporations(MNCs) operating in Kenya said it was implementing various measures aimed at supporting the Kenyan Government in its policy and behavioral protocols during the on-going COVID-19 crisis.

"We welcome the opportunity to engage and further explore ways in which American businesses can provide support and contribute to the country's overall response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Phillipine Mtikitiki, Board President of American Chamber of Commerce Kenya said

AmCham Kenya said among its measures include implementation of initiatives focused on public sensitization, early detection and treatment; and promoting hygiene standards.

"Many of these companies have been dealing with the virus in other markets and are glad to support the government and local enterprises in not only protecting businesses but also in securing the livelihood of Kenyans," added Mtikitiki.

Some of these MNCs include Microsoft and Google, Coca-Cola, IBM, Microsoft, Uber, Cisco, Johnson and Johnson among others.

