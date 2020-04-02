Nigeria: Ondo Closes Borders

Ondo State Government has ordered the closure of its borders with the neighbouring states of Ekiti, Osun, Kogi, Edo and Elefon, which is coastal border with Ogun State.

The coastal border community had in the recent past, witnessed heavy human traffic from Lagos and Ogun states.

The order to close the border, was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo.

According to him, the order prohibits inter-state travels into the state and takes effect from 6.00 p.m today (Thursday).

He said security operatives as well as monitoring teams have been put on the alert to enforce this order as part of measures already taken to stem COVID-19 incursion into Ondo State.

He said: "To His Glory, Ondo State has remained one of the states in the country without a single confirmed case of COVID-19. This is an uncommon grace government and indeed, the people must not take for granted."As a way of thanking God and seeking His face for this immeasurable Grace and continuous favour, Government hereby declares a three-day period of fasting and prayers commencing from Thursday, 2nd to Saturday, 4th April for Ondo State and the country at large. "Government therefore, urges the good people of Ondo State to use this period to stand firm in prayers and remain inexorable in His praise as mankind faces this pandemic," Ojogo said.