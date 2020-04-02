South Africa: Water and Sanitation Delivers Water Tankers to Limpopo During COVID-19 Lockdown

press release

In response to a directive from Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu to ensure that all communities have access to water, a total of 262 water storage tanks have been delivered in four districts in Limpopo.

The tanks were delivered to Vhembe (132), Sekhukhune (80), Capricon (25) and

Polokwane (25) Districts.

To supplement these water tanks, the Department of Water and Sanitation has also delivered 27 water tankers (trucks) to remote communities through its entity, Lepelle Northern Water. The tankers were delivered to Vhembe, Sekhukhune, Bela-Bela, Polokwane, Moponi, Polokwane, Lephalale, Mogalakwena, Thabazimbi and Mokgopong/Modimolle.

All these efforts are in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for communities to practice hygienic practices to combat the effects and spread of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Minister Sisulu responded to this call by appointing Rand Water to coordinate all other water entities to deliver water tanks, water tankers and stand pipes to the most vulnerable communities, such as rural areas and informal settlements, with water. This will enable everyone to wash their hands with soap at critical times to flatten the curve of the virus that has claimed the lives of the thousands of people across the globe.

Since the announcement of the lockdown by the President, the Department of Water and Sanitation set up a National Command Centre which coordinates the distribution of water tanks to areas in need of water and also monitor how they are distributed.

A total of 625 water storage tanks and 30 water tankers were committed to the province of Limpopo and area being will be allocated to District Municipalities, for distribution to people according to the local municipalities' needs.

Whilst these water tankers are being rolled out to various areas, Minister Sisulu has pleaded with communities to guard these tanks and ensure that they are not vandalized.