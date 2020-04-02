South Africa: Proteas 'All Clear' After Coronavirus Self-Isolation

2 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

As the coronavirus crisis gripped the world, the Proteas returned from their tour of India on March 18 without having played a game on the tour.

The players and touring staff were immediately placed into a 14-day self-isolation quarantine, which has now ended.

The good news coming out of Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday was that the two-week period has now passed without any of the players presenting any symptoms.

"During this period, we continued to monitor the players for symptoms and signs of the disease," team doctor Shuaib Manjra said.

"Thankfully, all the players were symptom free and those who opted perform the test returned negative results.

"We this consider all the players out of the quarantine period, but they remain under government directives during the lockdown period."

Despite the players all being home, Manjra added that they were still expected to stay fit.

"Instructions have been sent to them in this regard. They will continue to maintain their fitness regimes within the confines of their homes," he said.

The Proteas are next in action when they travel to Sri Lanka in JUne for three T20s and three ODIS.


