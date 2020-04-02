South Africa: Minister Mbalula Rescinds 100 Percent Loading Direction

2 April 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Ministry and Department of Transport have been engaged with the process of consultations with the view of finding a solution to a challenge raised by the taxi industry resulting from reduction to permitted loading capacity, intended to promote social distancing within public transport, which includes taxis. The unintended consequence of this reduction was an industry operating at a loss as a result of these regulations. The regulations on COVID-19 Lockdown prescribed a 50% loading capacity.

Proposals for a 70% loading capacity for minibus taxis were duly considered as well as a proposal for a 100% loading capacity, with the compulsory mitigation measure of the prescribed N95 Respiratory Mask as a pre-condition for all passengers.

Ministerial directions were issued to this effect. We have since received a number of enquiries and queries from members of the public on the mitigation measures. The concerns were primarily around the 100% loading capacity and the utilisation of masks as a mitigation measure. The public was without comfort with these measures and urged that we reconsider. After our announcement of catering for 100%, there was a public outcry about the impact of such an arrangement to the health safety of public transport users. We took these issues serious and engaged with key stakeholders, resulting in a consensus of maximizing the loading capacity to 70%.

The Ministry and the Department have since reviewed this measure and will only apply a 70% loading capacity for Minibus taxis. We urge the Taxi industry to accept these declared measures. New Ministerial Directions to this effect will be published in due course for immediate implementation.

The Minister has therefore rescinded the Direction allowing 100% loading capacity for taxis with immediate effect.

We further urge members of the public and taxi operators to take preventative measures to mitigate against the spread of the virus. Government will undertake a programme to assist with the distribution of the masks. We also urge operators to continue to sanitize the taxi surfaces and to provide hand sanitizers to the public.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.