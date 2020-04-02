Tanzania: Messages Flow Freely As Journalist Marin Hassan Marin Is Laid to Rest in Zanzibar

2 April 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — The body of veteran news anchor Marin Hassan Marin was laid to rest at Mwanakwerekwe Cemetery in Zanzibar on Thursday, April 02, 2020.

Marin, who worked for Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC), died suddenly early on Wednesday shortly after being rushed to Lugalo Hospital for treatment.

His body was then transported to Zanzibar where the burial took place during morning hours on Thursday.

Prior to actual burial, prayers were held the Masjid Iman Mosque in Zanzibar where the government was represented by Information, Culture, Arts and Sports minister Harrison Mwakyembe and Information, Tourism and Heritage minister for the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, Mr Mahmoud Thabit Kombo.

Speaking after the burial, Dr Mwakyembe heaped praise on the role played by President John Magufuli in ensuring that the body of Marin was swiftly transported to Zanzibar for burial.

"He acted like he was the chairman of the burial committee. When we faced the challenge of transport to pick the widow from Dodoma and later the body to the Isles, the president released a plane," he said.

Also Read

Covid-19 is not sexually transmitted says Ministry of health

Covid-19: Tanzania doctors plead for decongestion of clinics to avoid risk

Kenya releases 4800 to decongest prisons over coronavirus

Mr Kombo said Marin was among 13 youngsters who were sponsored by the Zanzibar government in their journalism studies.

"He was a patriot... His work will keep living as we celebrate his life," he said.

TBC director general Ayoub Rioba said Marin's sudden death was shocking.

According to Dr Rioba, Marin joined TBC as Grade II journalist and later progressed to a senior journalist, thanks to his creativity at work.

The CCM deputy secretary general Zanzibar, Dr Abdallah Juma Sadala said Marin distinguished himself as an expert in the profession.

"He researched every subject before covering it. He was such a treasure to this country and we deserve to celebrate his life," he said.

Chadema deputy secretary general (Zanzibar), Mr Salumu Mwalimu said since life was not about duration, rather contributions to the community, Marin will be remembered for his massive input to Tanzanians across the Mainland Tanzania and in the Isles.

In his lifetime, Marine worked for Nuur, Zanzibar Broadcasting Corporation, TBC and Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.