Tanzania Immigration Grants Grace Period for Visa, Resident Permits Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

2 April 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's immigration department said on Thursday, 02 April 2020 that it was issuing up to three months in grace period for visitors whose visa applications had been granted but they were unable to travel due to the spread of coronavirus.

"With the coronavirus outbreak,... Tanzania Immigration Services Department would like to inform the general public that prospective visitors, who were already granted Visa Grant Notices but could not travel, an extension of three months period is granted from their Visa start date," the Immigration Department says in the statement dated April 2, 2020.

Visitors - whose visa/passes have expired or were about to expire but due to the outbreak of coronavirus they are unable to leave the country - will have a one-month extension that's free of charge.

"They are required to report to the nearest Immigration Office for one month extension. However, if the situation persists after expiry of such extension, holders are advised to report at the Immigration Office at Kurasini in Dar es Salaam," reads the statement, signed by the Department's chief spokesperson, Mr Paul Mselle.

Similarly, holders of expired resident permits, visitors pass, exemption certificates and dependant pass have been granted a one-month grace period to stay in Tanzania.

After one month, people in the category will have to report to Kurasini in Dar es Salaam for further directives.

Also Read

Covid-19 is not sexually transmitted says Ministry of health

Covid-19: Tanzania doctors plead for decongestion of clinics to avoid risk

Kenya releases 4800 to decongest prisons over coronavirus

Messages flow freely as journalist Marin Hassan Marin is laid to rest in Zanzibar

Holders of resident permits/passes who have already surrendered their respective documents are advised to promptly report to Kurasini in Dar es Salaam.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.