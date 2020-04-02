Angola: Minister Calls for Greater Angola/Namibia Border Surveillance

Ondjiva — The Minister of State for the Social Area, Carolina Cerqueira, Wednesday in Ondjiva, Cunene province, urged the strengthening in surveillance at the borders between Angola / Namibia, aimed at COVID-19 prevention.

The province of Cunene shares a 460-kilometer border with the Republic of Namibia, of which 340 are land and 120 are rivers, with four entry points used by nationals and foreigners.

The Government official, who was speaking during an evaluation meeting on Coronavirus prevention measures, said that the border control should be strengthened to prevent people from entering into the unprotected areas.

The deputy coordinator of the Intersectorial Commission for the Management of Measures Against the Expansion of COVID-19, stressed that rigor is necessary for preventive measures to be effective.

She was satisfied with the level of organization at the border post of Santa-Clara, in terms of security and compliance with the established hygiene measures.

"We are going to take all the concerns raised locally so that the commission can find the necessary answers according to the needs of the Cunene province from health care and assistance to the most needy populations", reinforced the minister.

The minister requested the population to collaborate in the fulfillment of the State of Emergency, staying at home to avoid the community propagation of the Covid-19.

The multisectoral delegation took 8,680 tons of various products to the families in need, including food, hygiene products, mattresses, used clothes and nutrients for children.

The governor of Cunene, Gerdina Didalelwa, said that in this way it is easier to act with the right support of the central government, from the biosafety material, food and other materials needed by the population in quarantine.

However, during her stay in Cunene province, Carolina Cerqueira, met with local authorities to discuss the road circulation of goods and the inspection of cross-border trade in light of the measures for the implementation of the State of Emergency.