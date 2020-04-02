Angolan Footballer Highhlighted in a Bola Newspaper

Luanda — Fábio Abreu is featured in the last Wednesday's online edition of the sports newspaper ?A Bola?, with the Angolan player confirming the individual execution of the daily training planned by the technical team, due to the COVID -19 that plagues the world.

The top scorer of Moreirense of the Portuguese First Football League, with 12 goals, described his daily life on social networks and pointed to the use of FIFA games, on television, as a complement to the work.

The 27-year-old striker considers it a blessing to be with his family, especially at this time when the world comes together to fight the pandemic.

The striker, who completed a series of games scoring consecutively, was responsible for the fall of Sport Lisboa e Benfica to the second position of the Portuguese national competition on forced pause.

In the match for the 23rd round, the player scored one of the goals that guaranteed a draw against Benfica (2-2), when FC Porto came to the top.

However, the Moreirense currently rank 8th with 30 points. The competition is led by FC do Porto (60 pts), followed by Benfica (59 pts).

Fábio Abreu also scored in other matches, for example, in the victory against Santa Clara (2-1), in the draw against Portimonense (1-1), in the tie with Vitória de Setúbal (1-1), in the match against Gil Vicente (5-1) and in the defeat against FC Porto (2-4).

The footballer started in England representing the squads of Becup Borough FC (2010) and Mossley AFC (2011), being transfered in 2012 to the Marítimo de Portugal, under-19

The football player was hired by Moreirense in 2019 until 2022, with a market value estimated at 700,000 euros.

The 1.82 meters athlete made his debut for the national team on 6 September 2019, in the 1-0 away win against Gambia, in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. He started and evolved during the 90 minutes.

In the second "leg", he played at the 11 de Novembro stadium, where he scored the second goal with which the "Palancas Negras" surpassed the opponents (2-1). The other goal was initialed by Geraldo.