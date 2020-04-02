Angolan Public Television Broadcasts School Lessons

Luanda — The Ministry of Education of Angola and Public Television of Angola (TPA) signed on Wednesday (March 1) a cooperation protocol for the broadcasting of school lessons through didactic contests to be broadcasted by public media outlets.

The protocol, valid for one year and renewable for an equal period of time, according to the interest expressed by the parties, aims to meet the need to strengthen the teaching and learning process of students in the general education subsystem.

"Considering the relevance of the implementation of the tele-classes at home model, during the period of the state of emergency, the parties agreed to produce didactic contents of the general education, through tele-classes in the public media", reads the document.

It also adds that the teaching content to be transmitted complies with requirements from the Ministry of Education, which also defines the parameters for its production and indicates the competent bodies and services for this purpose.