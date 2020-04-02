Angola: Covid-19 - Aggressions Mark Sixth Day of State of Emergency

Luanda — The excessive use of force by some members of the defense and security forces, as well as the physical attacks by citizens against the personnel of the National Police and the Angolan Armed Forces, marked, for the negative, the last 24 hours of the sixth day of the State of Emergency, which has been in force in the country since March 27.

According to the spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior, under-commissioner Waldemar José, these negative actions endanger the physical integrity of the citizens themselves and of the personnel who must guarantee order and national security, deviating from the main focus just now, that is combating the new Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Speaking at the usual press conference to update data on Covid-19, the spokesman pointed out the physical assaults carried out by some members of a police station, one of the acts that went viral on social networks, as one of the negative and reprehensible actions.

In response, he said, the commander of the respective station and some members have already been detained and as of today, Thursday, they will be held criminally accountable.

He reiterated that there is no cover up of the offenders by the maximum authorities in the operations of the defense and security forces.

He appealed to defense and security personnel to excel only in guaranteeing order, public tranquility and legality, setting an example with good deeds.

On the other hand, he also regretted the burn of a soldier of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), who when questioning a citizen who was taking hot porridge in an inappropriate space, was thrown with the same food.

The offender is already detained and will be held criminally accountable.