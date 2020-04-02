Angola: State Secretary Wants Price Speculation Denounced

Ondjiva — The State Secretary of Trade, Amadeu Nunes Wednesday, Ondjiva, Cunene province, advised the population to denounce the basic food's prices speculation.

Speaking during a multisectoral meeting on Fight against new Coronavirus pandemic, the official said that lot of economic agents are taking advantage on the increasing of the sudden search of the basic food by citizens to raise the prices.

The State Secretary stressed that institutions as the National Consumer Defense Institute (INADEC) in Cunene province and other surveillance bodies of the State must keep on acting and put in force measures to discourage those practices.

Amadeu Nunes urged the people to keep calm stating that the country has enough food stock, reason why there is no need for people to buy huge quantities of foodstuff to store.

In his turn, the State Secretary of Interior, Salvador Rodrigues requested the police forces staff to be pedagogical and mobilizing agents in their actions towards the population.

The official recommended rigor in action against the monocycle taxi drivers preventing them from circling with two people, thus fulfilling the preventive measures in the fight against Covid-19.