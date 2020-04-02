Somalia: UN Mission Joins Somalis in Mourning the Loss of Former PM

The UN mission in Somalia has joined Somalis in mourning the loss of Nur Hassan Hussein 'Nur Adde,' who contributed many years of service to his country, including PM 2007-2009.

The United Nations extends its deepest condolences to his family.

Nur Adde, 83, has passed away in London on Wednesday over COVID-19.

Somali leaders, including president Farmajo have condoled over the death of the former PM and sent heartfelt condolences to the nation and the people of Somalia.

Somalia has confirmed 5 COVID-19 cases since last month, three in Mogadishu and two in Hargeisa city and the country has suspended all international and local flights.