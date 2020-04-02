Somalia: UN Mission Joins Somalis in Mourning the Loss of Former PM

2 April 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The UN mission in Somalia has joined Somalis in mourning the loss of Nur Hassan Hussein 'Nur Adde,' who contributed many years of service to his country, including PM 2007-2009.

The United Nations extends its deepest condolences to his family.

Nur Adde, 83, has passed away in London on Wednesday over COVID-19.

Somali leaders, including president Farmajo have condoled over the death of the former PM and sent heartfelt condolences to the nation and the people of Somalia.

Somalia has confirmed 5 COVID-19 cases since last month, three in Mogadishu and two in Hargeisa city and the country has suspended all international and local flights.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.