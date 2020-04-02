Somalia: Shots Fired At the Security Checkpoint of Former President

Somalia's Himilo Qaran Party, led by former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, has accused the police of opening fire on soldiers guarding the residence of the former leader in the capital, Mogadishu.

An official of the party, Abdinasir Mohamed Sheikh Nur, said that the soldiers at the first checkpoint guarding the former president's residence observed restraint and did not return fire.

The Federal Government of Somalia recently denied reports that its forces were planning to attack President Sharif's residence in Mogadishu, after reports emerged of troop movement near the residence of the former leader.

Sheikh Sharif, who also leads the opposition Forum for National Parties, has been a fierce critic of the current government of President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.