Somalia: President Pardons 148 Inmates to Curb Covid-19 Spread

Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has pardoned 148 prisoners on Thursday as the country confirmed the 5th case of Coronavirus since last month.

According to the office of the President, Villa Somalia the move is aimed at

strengthening efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Villa Somalia said the head of state reached the decision after seeing the reports from the Office of the Attorney General.

President Farmajo also instructed the commander of custodial corps in collaboration with the Ministry of Health to put the safety of substantive health of prison inmates in the country in a bid to prevent health risks.

According to Article 90 paragraph 16 of the Somali Federal Republic Constitution, the President is granted the power to pardon prisoners upon consultation with the top judicial office.