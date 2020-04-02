Somalia: Puntland Enforces Curfew to Combat COVID-19 Spread

2 April 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's northeastern Puntland state has deployed hundreds of forces to the major towns to enforce a new dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

Police restricted people's movement, saying the move is intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the regional state as the country records the 5th case of the disease.

The curfew would last two weeks, according to the officials.

The Somali government has suspended all local and international flights as part of the COVID-19 prevention measures with schools and universities closes to an indefinite date.

