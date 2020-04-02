South Africa: COVID-19 - Italian National On Unauthorised Flight From Zim Turned Back at OR Tambo Airport

2 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

An Italian national carrying a South African passport was barred from entering South Africa on Wednesday afternoon when he arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on an unauthorised private chartered flight from Zimbabwe.

According to the Department of Transport's spokesperson, Ayanda-Allie Paine, the flight was not cleared by the department - a requirement during the 21-day national lockdown, aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"The passenger initially refused to leave, but with the intervention of the South African Police Service (SAPS), the flight left the South African airspace at 19:50, returning to Harare, Zimbabwe," Paine said.

The department is working closely with aviation authorities to review these protocols and ensure that only flights with necessary approval are allowed to enter South African airspace.

"Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called for a full investigation into the incident and consequence management should wrongdoing be found to have taken place," Paine added.

Travel bans have been put in place as part of the nationwide lockdown.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.