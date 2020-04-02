Western Sahara: Political Personalities, Diplomats and National Organizations Express Their Condolences to the Saharawi People Following the Death of Mhamad Jaddad

Chahid El Hafed — Political personalities, diplomats and national organizations have expressed their sincere condolences to all the Saharawi people following the death of Mhamad Jadad, member of the National Secretariat of the Frente POLISARIO (head of international relations ) and coordinator with the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO).

The Italian diplomat, former Special Representative of the United Nations and Head of the Referendum Mission in Western Sahara, Mr. Francesco Bastagli has expressed, in a message sent to the President of the Republic, FP´S Secretary General, Brahim Gali, his sincere condolences to the Sahrawi people, POLISARIO, and the family of the deceased for the death of Mhamad Jadad, after a long struggle against a terminal illness.

In the same context, Western Sahara Resources Watch (WSRW) and the Saharawi National Commission on Human Rights expressed their heartfelt condolences to the Saharawi people for the death of Mhamad Jadad, highlighting his figure as "one of the fighters and leaders of the Frente POLISARIO who accompanied the Saharawi struggle from its beginnings with sincerity, sacrifice and generosity.

For his part, the FP´s representative to UN, Dr. Sidi Mohamed Omar, has expressed his condolences to the Saharawi people following the physical loss of Mhamad Jadad, stressing that he received with great sadness the news of the death of the comrade who dedicated his life. at the service of the national cause, an indefatigable fighter for the rights of the Sahrawi people, a man with strength and conviction, loyal to his principles, firm in his decisions, a great diplomat and negotiator who defended the Sahrawi cause in the United Nations and in different international organizations. SPS