South Africa: Drug Bust in Ingogo, Suspect in Court

press release

A multi-disciplinary operation was conducted on 31 March 2020 at Newcastle. The police officers received information about the suspect transporting drugs from Gauteng to Newcastle.

The police officers were then placed on strategic points and the vehicle was spotted travelling on a gravel road just outside Newcastle. The driver of the vehicle was then intercepted at 19:30 on the N11 Road in Ingogo. A search was conducted and a loose compartment was found in the vehicle.

It was then opened and mandrax tablets were found hidden inside. A total of 3372 mandrax tablets to the total value of R200 000-00 was recovered. An amount of R1000-00 was also confiscated from the suspect. A 32-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for possession of drugs. He is appearing today at the Newcastle Magistrates' Court.

"The results shown in by integrated approach is commended. The operations are still on-going in the province," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.