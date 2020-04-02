South Africa: Drug Bust in Ingogo, Suspect in Court

2 April 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A multi-disciplinary operation was conducted on 31 March 2020 at Newcastle. The police officers received information about the suspect transporting drugs from Gauteng to Newcastle.

The police officers were then placed on strategic points and the vehicle was spotted travelling on a gravel road just outside Newcastle. The driver of the vehicle was then intercepted at 19:30 on the N11 Road in Ingogo. A search was conducted and a loose compartment was found in the vehicle.

It was then opened and mandrax tablets were found hidden inside. A total of 3372 mandrax tablets to the total value of R200 000-00 was recovered. An amount of R1000-00 was also confiscated from the suspect. A 32-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for possession of drugs. He is appearing today at the Newcastle Magistrates' Court.

"The results shown in by integrated approach is commended. The operations are still on-going in the province," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.