South Africa: CBD and Anxiety, in the Time of Covid-19

1 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Goodleaf

The coronavirus crisis has catapulted its way into our daily consciousness. An inescapable topic that is now reflected back at us every minute of the day on TV, transport routes, social media, supermarket aisles, any and all conversations...

And for good reason. It's a deadly virus that we all need to be kept continuously aware of. But for many people, the fear, uncertainty and paranoia that accompany an unprecedented global pandemic can become all consuming.

On top of the daily stresses we face in "normal" reality, the prospect of potential infection for ourselves and others, limited social contact, dire economic consequences and an inability to exercise or be in nature can all become a source of debilitating anxiety.

Cannabis in the form of THC has long been associated in the recreational space with a "chilled out" state of being. And its non-intoxicating cousin CBD has shown great promise in helping to achieve the same effect, but without the 'high'.

Anxiety is by far the most common reason why people go looking to try CBD. Anecdotally, there have been many reports of individuals feeling more relaxed and calm after using cannabis. But, due to decades of restriction, researchers have only in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

